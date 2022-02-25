American International Group Inc. Has $21.29 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,093 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.