American International Group Inc. Has $21.29 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,093 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
