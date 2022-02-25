American International Group Inc. Has $22.57 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total value of $2,162,431.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,075,286. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $705.49 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $745.88 and a 200-day moving average of $789.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $846.35.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

