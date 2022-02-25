American International Group Inc. Has $23.26 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.07.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock worth $6,329,904 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $237.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.95 and its 200-day moving average is $217.21. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

