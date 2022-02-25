American International Group Inc. Has $23.91 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,221 shares of company stock worth $11,266,400 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $127.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.27. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.