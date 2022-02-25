American International Group Inc. Has $25.18 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $25,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $165.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.98. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

