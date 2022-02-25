American International Group Inc. Has $26.64 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,399 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $26,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 54.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 22.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 46,304 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

