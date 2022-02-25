American International Group Inc. Has $27.74 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $293.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.53. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.28 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.