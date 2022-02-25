American International Group Inc. Has $30.65 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

NASDAQ MU opened at $88.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

