American International Group Inc. Has $30.99 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after buying an additional 204,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $143.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

