American International Group Inc. Has $33.42 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $33,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $342.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.14. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

