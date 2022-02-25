American International Group Inc. Has $36.64 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 113.6% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 453,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $340.19 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.46 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.