American International Group Inc. Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after acquiring an additional 258,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after acquiring an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

