American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.6% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 27,415 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,751,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $118,666,000 after buying an additional 90,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 283,836 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,236,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

NYSE:COP opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $94.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

