American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after buying an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6,600.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,286,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,810,000 after buying an additional 1,076,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.