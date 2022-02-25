American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in American International Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth $40,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.54.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

