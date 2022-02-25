American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of FactSet Research Systems worth $25,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,723,982,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 62.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $392.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.02 and its 200 day moving average is $422.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.