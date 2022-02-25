American International Group Inc. Sells 1,559 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after buying an additional 260,031 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $214.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

