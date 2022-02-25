American International Group Inc. Sells 1,598,707 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598,707 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after buying an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 176,924 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.58 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

