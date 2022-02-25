American International Group Inc. Sells 1,999 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

NYSE ETN opened at $150.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

