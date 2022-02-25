American International Group Inc. Sells 21,791 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,791 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

NYSE USB opened at $55.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

