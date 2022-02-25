American International Group Inc. Sells 2,659 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Masimo worth $23,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. TheStreet cut Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

MASI stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.14. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

