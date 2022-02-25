American International Group Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,128 shares of company stock worth $13,618,055. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $609.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $619.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

