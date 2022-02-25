American International Group Inc. Sells 281,283 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 281,283 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $100.77 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

