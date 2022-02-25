American International Group Inc. Sells 2,857 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $25,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $151.78 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.98 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.