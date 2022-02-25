American International Group Inc. Sells 3,166 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Molina Healthcare worth $27,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.2% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $307.53 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.22 and a 52-week high of $328.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.34 and its 200-day moving average is $288.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

