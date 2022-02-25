American International Group Inc. Sells 3,855 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $26,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,097,000 after buying an additional 193,215 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,422,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,812,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,776,000 after purchasing an additional 235,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.48 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

