American International Group Inc. Sells 4,066 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $35,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $586.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $611.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $685.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.