American International Group Inc. Sells 6,300 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Trex worth $20,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,029,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.13. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. Stephens raised their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

