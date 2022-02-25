American International Group Inc. Sells 8,673 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Graco worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Graco by 68.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Graco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Graco by 4.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Graco by 11.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 247,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

