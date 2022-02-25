American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cognex worth $24,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cognex by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cognex by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after buying an additional 607,083 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cognex by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,315,000 after buying an additional 455,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,444,000 after buying an additional 383,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after purchasing an additional 343,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Cognex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.