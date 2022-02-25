American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $23,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 857,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,112,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,844,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 36,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $109.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

