American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Nordson worth $22,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $221.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.61. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $189.74 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

