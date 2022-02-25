American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 575,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 134.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $195.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.69 and its 200 day moving average is $201.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.28 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

