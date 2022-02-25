American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,157 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,805,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,550,000 after buying an additional 65,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,527,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,612,000 after buying an additional 206,748 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

