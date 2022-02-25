American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) vs. Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Critical Survey

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American National Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.44 $43.53 million $4.01 9.30 Southern First Bancshares $122.17 million 3.64 $18.33 million $5.45 10.31

American National Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southern First Bancshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American National Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Southern First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

American National Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.57%. Southern First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.33%. Given American National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Southern First Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 37.26% 12.56% 1.37% Southern First Bancshares 38.33% 17.58% 1.65%

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats American National Bankshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American National Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services. The Mortgage Banking segment provides mortgage loan origination services for loans that will be sold in the secondary market to investors. The Corporate segment is comprised of compensation and benefits for certain members of management and interest on parent company debt. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

