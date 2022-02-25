American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

American Tower stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.91. 36,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in American Tower by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

