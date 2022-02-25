American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Lowered to $286.00 at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $311.00 to $286.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.73.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.37. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

