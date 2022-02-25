American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

AMWL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 246,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,640. American Well has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after buying an additional 514,187 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Well by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 711,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 404,980 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 153,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

