American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $3.90. American Well shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 54,221 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Well by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

