Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the year.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on USA. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.00.
About Americas Silver (Get Rating)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
