Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.65. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 292,275 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$281.09 million and a P/E ratio of 6.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

In other news, Director Robert Gayton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,316.48. Also, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 304,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$468,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,676,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,141,964. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,211,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,822.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

