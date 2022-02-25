AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of AMERISAFE worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 304,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

AMSF opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

