AMERISAFE, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMERISAFE in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 41.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.
AMERISAFE Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
