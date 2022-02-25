Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 87,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.28. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,810,000 after acquiring an additional 224,150 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 501,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.