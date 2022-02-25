Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $8.17. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 16,158 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

