Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) is Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1,735.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 94,291 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 3.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 22.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after purchasing an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after buying an additional 436,795 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 930,800 shares of company stock worth $76,406,492. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

