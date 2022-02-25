Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $87.93 million and $1.80 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002449 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00037105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00110051 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 103,631,822 coins and its circulating supply is 90,488,055 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

