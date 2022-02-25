Amryt Pharma plc Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amryt Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

AMYT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amryt Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $516.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of -0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

