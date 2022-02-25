Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.03), with a volume of 33,700,395 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.11.
Amur Minerals Company Profile (LON:AMC)
