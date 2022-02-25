Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.44

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 7859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMLX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.